Shaun Pollock opens up on Kuldeep Yadav's prowess with the bat ahead of day 5 of Guwahati Test Former South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock came forward and talked about India spinner Kuldeep Yadav's ability with the bat. He opined that Kuldeep could ask for a promotion in the batting order if his performances continue.

New Delhi:

Team India is in a troubling position ahead of day 5 of the ongoing second Test of the series. The clash is being held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, and it is safe to say the Proteas have completely dominated the game.

After posting a total of 489 runs in the first innings, the visitors limited India to a score of 201 runs. Furthermore, the side posted 260 runs in the second innings and declared, giving India a target of 549 runs to chase down on the final day of the clash.

Throughout the game, there have been several talking points for the hosts, and many have pointed out the batting ability of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. It is worth noting that the when Indian batting attack failed to extend their stay on the crease in the first innings, Kuldeep stood strong and amassed 19 runs and played 134 deliveries.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock came forward and talked about Kuldeep’s ability with the bat. "Kuldeep showed what he was capable of. He's at the crease, and if he pulls off another innings like that, he'll definitely ask for a promotion,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

"I think he'll give a lot of confidence to the batters. He'll actually give them a template of how to bat because he's been rock solid. Yes, he's had the oddball which has shot at him, but that's fine,” he added.

Pollock gave his take on pitch

Furthermore, Pollock also addressed the earlier comments of Kuldeep Yadav, where he claimed that the pitch was like a road after witnessing South Africa’s performance with the bat in the first innings

"A road is only a 500 plus 500, then only you can say a road. That's why we, as commentators, often say it looks this way, but we'll reserve judgment until we see the opposition bat or bowl on a certain surface. I don't believe it was a road,” he said.

