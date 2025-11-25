Multan Sultans owner pulls out of PSL, tension grows ahead of new season as PCB in hunt for 3 new owners Ali Tareen confirmed he will not renew his seven-year ownership of Multan Sultans, citing differences with PSL management. His exit leaves the league facing a scramble for a new franchise owner ahead of the 11th PSL season and its planned expansion.

Multan (Pakistan):

Multan Sultans are headed for a major change in ownership after Ali Tareen confirmed he will not pursue a renewal of his stake in the PSL franchise. The announcement, delivered through a statement on social media, ends his seven-year association with the team and arrives at a turbulent moment for the league’s administration.

Tareen signalled deep frustration with the direction of the PSL and his dealings with its management, pointing to widening disagreements with both league officials and fellow owners. His message included a pointed remark about the environment he felt he was operating in. He noted that despite sustained financial losses, his commitment to the Sultans had never wavered.

“Being part of this team has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Despite the financial losses year on year, I never once thought about walking away. The Sultans have always meant more to me than just numbers. And I have always been willing to go as far as needed to protect it,” Tareen said in a statement.

Sultans’ exit put PCB under further pressure

His exit lands the league in an uncomfortable spot. All five other franchises have already confirmed renewals, and the PSL plans to expand to eight teams for its 11th season. If no agreement can be reached with Tareen in the coming days, the PCB will be forced to find not two but three new franchise owners ahead of a season that is already under pressure.

Relations between Tareen and PSL management have visibly deteriorated over the past year. His repeated criticisms of transparency and long-term planning prompted the PCB to issue a legal notice demanding a retraction. Tareen responded with a mock apology video, escalating tensions further.

In recent weeks, he has been excluded from key discussions and was the only franchise head not sent a formal renewal offer. Tareen has said the Sultans received no replies from the PCB or PSL leadership and warned of legal action.

His family’s association with the franchise dates back to 2018, when the Schon Group exited after one season and ownership shifted to Tareen’s uncle, Alamgir. Following Alamgir’s passing in 2022, Ali assumed full control, overseeing a period in which Multan won the 2020 title and reached four straight finals.

"Please know that this team has always been much more than its owner. It belongs to you and to South Punjab. So whoever takes control of the Sultans next, please keep supporting them with the same passion. You can count on me to be in the stands supporting them too,” Tareen's statement concluded.