Shukri Conrad discusses South Africa's tactics against India, reflects on making them field throughout day 4 South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad recently came forward and talked about how the Proteas were looking to have team India out on the field, and how he wanted them to grovel on day 4 of the ongoing second Test between the two sides.

New Delhi:

The second Test of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa saw the Proteas dominate the proceedings completely. After winning the first Test of the series, South Africa is on the verge of a win in the second Test, looking to clinch the series.

The second Test saw South Africa batting first and posting a total of 489 runs in the first innings, and they went on to bundle out India for 201. Furthermore, the visitors went on to bat throughout day 4, as they declared a score of 260, giving India a target of 549 runs.

Speaking on the same, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad came forward and talked about his side’s tactics and why they were looking to have India field throughout day 4.

"We obviously looked at how best we were going to use the new ball, because in the morning we still wanted a newish, hardish ball. What we felt is that when the shadows come across the wicket in the evening, there's something in it for the quick bowlers, so we didn't want to declare too early and not be able to use that,” Conrad was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"And then, obviously, we wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet out in the field, we wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game, and then say to them 'Come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening.' So, so far so good, but we also know that they're not just going to roll over, we're going to have to be at our very best in the morning,” he added.

India require 522 runs on day 5

Speaking of the game between India and South Africa, day 4 of the second Test ended with India coming out to bat in the latter stages of the day. Where the hosts hoped for a good performance with the bat, they were broughtdown to 27/2 as the day ended.

Both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, were sent packing to the pavilion on scores of 13 and 6, respectively. Day 5 of the clash will kick off with Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav out on the field, as India needs 522 more runs to win the game.

Also Read: