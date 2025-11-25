Smriti Mandhana's father Shrinivas Mandhana, discharged from hospital, condition stable Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (November 23) after his health deteriorated. Smriti and Palash's wedding was also postponed indefinitely for the same reason.

Sangli :

Smriti Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from the hospital today morning. He was hospitalised after his health deteriorated on Sunday (November 23), when Smriti and Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married. He was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Smriti's hometown.

According to the hospital management, Shrinivas's condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn't see any blockages and that relieved the Mandhana family too. Meanwhile, since Smriti Mandhana's father was admitted, the cricketer's wedding with Palash was postponed indefinitely, and no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet.

Smriti Mandhana's manager had earlier confirmed the development

For the unversed, Shrinivas' health deteriorated suddenly while having his breakfast and had to be admitted in haste according to Smriti's manager Tuhin Mishra. He had also confirmed then that Smriti Mandhana decided to postponed the wedding indefinitely as she is very close to her father.

"Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation. Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he said.

Soon after Palash Muchhal, Smriti's groom-to-be, was also admitted to the hospital due to viral infection and severe acidity. However, he was discharged soon after his health improved significantly.

