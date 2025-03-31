Shardul Thakur asks for a fair chance from pitch curators amid high scoring IPL clashes Star Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently came forward and asked for a fair chance from the pitch curators after witnessing several high scoring clashes in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants’ all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently came forward and talked about the teams posting huge totals on the board in every other game in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is interesting to note that sides like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have quite often posted big totals on the board, taking bowlers out of the game completely.

Reflecting on the same, LSG’s Shardul Thakur took centre stage and talked about the pitch curators should make the pitches that have something in them for the bowlers as well.

"All that the bowlers are asking is to prepare the pitch in such a manner that the game hangs in balance and it should not be just one-sided where batters are coming and smashing us, because all we want is a fair chance and fair opportunity in the game,” Thakur said in a press conference.

"A lot of them might not be outspoken or they might not get a chance to speak in front of media or give interviews about the pitch conditions," he added.

It is interesting to note that Shardul Thakur was added in LSG’s squad as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. In his first two matches, Thakur has taken six wickets and credited his success with the ball to good preparation.

"I think it is all part of the preparation. The strength lies in how well you understand your own game and what is the best possible way that you can bowl on that particular day, looking at the pitch conditions, looking at the situation of the game and which batter is playing," Thakur said.

It is interesting to note that Lucknow Super Giants have played two games in the tournament so far. In the two matches, the side has won one and lost another. Occupying third place in the standings, LSG will hope for a good performance in their next game.