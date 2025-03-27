Shane Watson makes massive statement ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson came forward and previewed the upcoming IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He opined that CSK's spin trio could be a problem for RCB.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson recently came forward and opined how the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmed of Chennai Super Kings could prove to be too much to handle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL 2025 clash.

Both sides are set to lock horns in the 8th game of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, and with both teams having won their first game of the tournament, they will hope to continue their winning run.

Ahead of the upcoming game, Watson took centre stage and previewed the game, stating that CSK’s spin prowess could overpower RCB’s batting attack.

“CSK’s entire setup is built around excelling in Chennai. Just look at the three spinners who bowled brilliantly in their opening game against MI — Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. They are going to be a real handful on that surface," Watson said on JioHotstar.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for RCB to go to Chepauk, especially given the quality of bowlers CSK have at their disposal. RCB will likely need to adjust their team composition to counter CSK’s strengths. But make no mistake — Chepauk is a fortress. Seeing Noor Ahmad make such an impact in his first game for CSK will only boost the team’s confidence, knowing they have another wicket-taking option," he said.

It is interesting to note that Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not won an IPL game at Chepauk since 2008, and the side will be hoping to break the jinx in the upcoming game. The side put in a stellar performance in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, and they will hope for a similar showing against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK as well.

On the other hand, CSK will be coming into the game on the back of a stellar performance against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. With an exceptional record in their home, the five-time champions will look to continue their streak against RCB.