Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shane Watson for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Former Australia all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 39-year-old had already bid adieu to international cricket in 2016 and was currently plying his trade in various T20 leagues across the globe.

Watson confirmed that the game between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 29 was his last expedition at senior level. Amid CSK's underwhelming campaign this season, the right-hander scored 299 runs in 11 games including two half-centuries.

"It all started out as a dream, as a young kid, saying to my mum as I watched a Test match as a five-year-old, 'I wanna play cricket for Australia.' And now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket, I feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream, and then some," Watson said on his YouTube channel T20 Stars.

Thank you Watto Man, for everything. May your next chapter open with a bang, as always. Farewell beloved. 🦁💛 #ThankYouWattoMan #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/lksEyODg19 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

Watson was a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK) before joining the CSK contingent in 2018. Watson, the man for the big occasion, had scored brilliant knocks in the last two IPL finals.

His century in 2018 IPL won Chennai their third IPL trophy. He delivered in the subsequent final too, scoring a valiant 80 with a blooded knee against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, Watson's efforts turned futile as CSK ultimately lost the title by a thin margin of 1 run.

His best knock in the current IPL edition came against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai where he hammered an unbeaten 83. The veteran was reportedly very emotional after he broke the news of his retirement in the CSK dressing room. He announced his decision following CSK's nine-wicket victory against KXIP on Sunday.

"It really does feel like the right time. Knowing that I've played my last game of cricket, ever, for my beloved CSK, who've been so incredibly good to me over the last three years. To think that I'm finishing up my playing days as a 39-year-old after all of my injury setbacks that I've had along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate," Watson further said in the video.

After breaking in the national side in 2002, Watson represented the Aussies in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He will arguably go down as one of the best all-rounders of modern-day cricket.

🏏 343 matches → 8821 runs

💥 786 fours, 467 sixes

☝️ 216 wickets

🇦🇺's leading run-scorer in ICC Men's @T20WorldCup



Shane Watson. A T20 legend 🌟 pic.twitter.com/TSMq7vQaMr — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage