Shamar Joseph removed from PSL after social media protest, Islamabad United sign replacement

Islamabad United have made a late shake-up in their pace department, parting ways with West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph and moving to bring in Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzarabani. Joseph was bought at his base price of PKR 1.1 crore during Friday’s PSL auction. However, soon after the deal was done, controversy broke out on social media. The pacer is accused of sexual misconduct in 2025 and the fans were furious over Islamabad’s decision to bring him into the set-up.

Eventually, the franchise reconsidered their decision and released Joseph, though reports claim that his exit was reached by mutual consent. After the decision was made, Islamabad were keen to reinforce their seam options ahead of the upcoming season and Muzarabani was contacted and a deal was reached. Notably, the 29-year-old is no stranger to the PSL and was part of the Islamabad squad that lifted the title in 2021. However, neither the player nor the franchise intended to comment publicly, with final approval expected from the PSL’s technical committee.

Islamabad have stacked their pace lineup in recent days. Alongside Muzarabani, the squad features Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza, and Richard Gleeson. The team also welcomed back a seam-bowling allrounder as their first pick of the auction, making him the second most expensive purchase overall.

Muzarabani comes off a resurgence in form. After struggling with consistency last year, he starred in Zimbabwe’s commanding win over Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, claiming the Player of the Match award and helping Zimbabwe secure two wins from two in their Super 8 qualifying bid. Once confirmed, Muzarabani will join Sikandar Raza, the only other Zimbabwean in the PSL, who famously hit the winning runs for Lahore Qalandars in last year’s final.

Changes in PSL 2026 season

The 2026 PSL season begins on March 26 and will feature two new franchises: Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. Multan Sultans have also undergone a change in ownership, moving their base to Rawalpindi. The tournament will culminate on May 3.

