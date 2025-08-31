Shai Hope gets hit wicket out in bizarre fashion during CPL clash against Trinbago Knight Riders | Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors' Shai Hope was dismissed bizarrely in the ongoing CPL 2025 while taking on Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament. He was dismissed on a score of 39 runs after getting hit wicket out.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Shai Hope has managed to catch all the headlines after his bizarre dismissal against Trinbago Knight Riders in game 17 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. The clash saw Knight Riders coming in to bat first, and Shai Hope came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket.

Scoring 39 runs, Hope looked in good form. However, taking Terrance Hinds in the 15th over of the first innings, Hope attempted to go for a reverse sweep. Aiming to flick one past the short third, Hope went after the wide delivery.

Carrying the momentum, the keeper batter failed to stop as the momentum saw him crash his bat into the stumps. In one of the most bizarre dismissals ever, the 31-year-old’s innings ended on a score of 39 runs. The clip of the same has been making the rounds all over social media as well.

Trinbago Knight Riders register comfortable win against Warriors

Speaking of the game, Hope’s 39-run knock was the highest score for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first innings as the side posted a total of 163 runs. Aiming to chase down the target, Trinbago Knight Riders opened their innings with Alex Hales and Colin Munro scoring 74 and 52 runs, respectively.

Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell went unbeaten on scores of 12 and 27, respectively as Knight Riders won the game by six wickets. After the game, skipper Nicholas Pooran took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance.

"All praises to Jesus and God. The first three home games have been amazing for us, and we're really happy that we can come out and play such good cricket. I'm really happy that our fans came out and supported us and got something to celebrate. When you walk into this stadium, you just want to perform for your fans. We walked in today and saw a sea of red, and that was really nice to see,” Pooran said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

