Satwik-Chirag face defeat in Badminton World Championship semi-final, end campaign with bronze medal

Paris:

The Badminton World Championship semi-final ended in heartbreak for Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after they lost the penultimate clash in the tournament. Taking on China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi on August 30 in Paris, the duo failed to put in their best showing and were eliminated.

It is worth noting that their loss in the semi-final meant that they secured the bronze medal in the tournament. This was the duo’s second medal in the competition after their bronze medal triumph in Japan in 2022.

Both Satwik and Chirag failed to win the first game of the match, narrowly missing out by 19-21. However, they managed to make a good recovery in the second game, winning it by 21-18, before eventually losing the third game 12-21, which confirmed their elimination.

Notably, this was the Indian duo’s second clash against Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. They last took on each other in the 2024 Thailand Open final, where Reddy and Shetty emerged victorious with a straight-games win.

Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to take on Korean duo in the final

Speaking of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, the duo will be locking horns with S.J. Seo and W.H. Kim from South Korea in the summit clash of the tournament. The match is scheduled to be held on August 31, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performance.

Speaking of Shetty and Reddy’s performances throughout the competition, the duo managed to register a smooth-sailing win against W.Y. Soh and A. Chia in the quarter-finals and defeated W.K. Liang and C. Wang from China in the round of 16 clash of the competition. However, their journey comes to an end with a well-deserved bronze medal.

