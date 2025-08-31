Alex Hales achieves massive feat, joins Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard in elite list Star Trinbago Knight Riders batter Alex Hales looked exceptional against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing CPL 2025 clash, scoring 74 runs, Hales went on to cross 14,000 T20 runs, becoming the third player to do so.

Star Trinbago Knight Riders batter Alex Hales completed 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 17th game of the tournament. He became only the third batter to achieve the feat after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Hales put in an excellent performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Scoring 74 runs in 43 deliveries as Knight Riders chased down the target and won the game by six wickets.

The clash between the two sides began with Guyana Amazon Warriors coming in to bat first. The side opened their innings with openers Ben McDermott and Gudakesh Motie scoring 14 and 1 runs, respectively.

Shai Hope was the highest run getter for Warriors with 39 runs to his name as the side posted a total of 163 runs in the first innings. Akeal Hosein was the highest wicket-taker for Knight Riders with three wickets to his name. Terrance Hinds took two wickets with Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine striking once each.

Alex Hales’ masterclass propelled Knight Riders to stellar win

Aiming to chase down the target, Knight Riders opened their innings with Alex Hales and Colin Munro scoring 74 and 52 runs, respectively. Andre Russell went unbeaten on a score of 27 runs as Knight Riders chased down the target in 17.2 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

As for Warriors, Imran Tahir was the only wicket-taker for the side with four wickets to his name. With the win, Knight Riders solidified their position at the top of the table, and the side will hope for more stellar showings in the upcoming matches.

Players with the most T20 runs:

Chris Gayle: 14562 runs

Kieron Pollard: 14024 runs

Alex Hales: 14012 runs

David Warner: 13595 runs

Shoaib Malik: 13571 runs

