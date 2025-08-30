Record-breaking Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit to reach Hundred final Davina Perrin slammed a jaw-dropping century as she propelled Northern Superchargers to the highest-ever total in the Women's Hundred. Perrin slammed a 42-ball hundred and helped the Superchargers rack up 214/5 with the bat.

Davina Perrin's jaw-dropping century laid the platform for Northern Superchargers' big win against defending champions London Spirit in the Hundred Eliminator on August 30. Perrin slammed a 42-ball century, the second-quickest in the competition, to lead her team to the first-ever 200-plus total in the history of the women's competition that proved just way too much for the Spirit.

The 18-year-old Perrin made 101 from 43 balls, laced with 15 fours and five sixes as he helped Superchargers put up a daunting 214 on the board. This is now the highest total in Women's Hundred, easily ahead of the 181 for 3 that Welsh Fire had made in 2023. Meanwhile, Perrin has become just the second player to have hit a hundred in the Women's Hundred, joining Tammy Beaumont on the list.

Following the first innings, Perrin was told she fell one ball short of the all-time record for fastest century in the Hundred, which currently belongs to Harry Brook. "One ball? Damn," she responded to Sky Sports after the end of the first innings. "I'd better hit the gym so I can send those sixes a bit further."

Perrin unleashed her strokes to the full extent, finding boundaries at will. She put up a century partnership with Davidson Richards, who made 18 in all from 15 deliveries as she watched the carnage from the other end. Phoebe Litchfield came in at No.3 and scored some crucial runs, making 35 from 19, while Nicola Carey's unbeaten 31 from 12 deliveries provided the final touches, with Superchargers finishing on 214/5.

London Spirit were always playing catch-up and especially after losing both the openers in the first two sets. Grace Ballinger got Grace Harris for a two-ball duck, while Kira Chathli was caught for six with Kate Cross getting her.

Cordelia Griffith did bat the way through and found Charli Knott scoring freely, but could not carry on any further than her 29. Knott made 40 from 16 balls, while Georgia Redmayne made 50 from 30, but all of that went in vain as Superchargers defeated them to set up the final clash against Southern Brave.