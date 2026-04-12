Sanju Samson opens up on switch from RR to CSK after smashing IPL 2026's first century

New Delhi:

Five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the ongoing IPL 2026 season by defeating Delhi Capitals. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK had gotten off to a poor start to the season, losing their first three games.

However, they bounced back in the fourth game, defeating DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. Chennai Super Kings’ new signing Sanju Samson was the start of the show for the five-time champions.

After three consecutive subpar innings, Samson went on to score 115* in 56 and helped CSK win the game. After the clash, Samson took centre stage and talked about making the switch from RR to CSK, reflecting on how it does not feel any different at all.

“As you rightly said, it's not easy to start off the tournament like this in a different franchise, but it never felt like it's a different franchise. I think it's like coming to another home. I think people are so sweet, so nice. And everyone is so calm and relaxed. Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today,” Samson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

CSK to take on KKR next

Speaking of CSK’s schedule, after their win against Delhi Capitals, the side will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14. With a win in the bank, Chennai Super Kings is no longer at the bottom of the points table.

With two points in four matches, the side now sits in ninth, with KKR moving into 10th. KKR remain the only side with no wins after 18 games into the tournament, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares against CSK.

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