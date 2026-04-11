Sanju Samson shatters MS Dhoni's all-time historical record, becomes first centurion in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson has created history for his franchise. In what can be seen as the passing of the baton from MS Dhoni to Samson, the Trivandrum wicketkeeper has shattered the CSK talisman's historic all-time record. Samson has become the first-ever centurion in IPL 2026 and has now also become the first wicketkeeper batter to hit a ton for CSK.

The wicketkeeper batter achieved the historic feat during CSK's clash against the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. He put up a batting masterclass to achieve the feat. Samson got to the mark off 52 balls during the first innings of the clash.

Before his century, the highest score by a wicketkeeper batter for CSK belonged to Dhoni (obviously). The former skipper's unbeaten 84 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019 was the highest by a stumper for the Super Kings.

Highest score by a wicketkeeper for CSK in T20s:

1 - Sanju Samson: 115* against DC in IPL 2026

2 - MS Dhoni: 84* vs RCB in IPL 2019

3 - MS Dhoni: 79* vs KXIP in IPL 2018

4 - MS Dhoni: 75* vs RR in IPL 2019

5 - MS Dhoni: 70* vs RCB in IPL 2011

Samson ends on unbeaten 115

Samson was the star of the night for the Super Kings. He scored an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls with 15 fours and four sixes. His 115 and Shivam Dube's 10-ball 20 helped the Super Kings end on 212/2. Ayush Mhatre also put up a strong knock of 59 from 36 balls, before being retired out for Dube.

Samson's unbeaten 115 is the fourth-highest score by a CSK batter in T20 cricket history. The only three players to have hit more than his 115 were Murali Vijay's 127, Shane Watson's 117* and Michael Hussey's 116*.

Highest scores by CSK batters in T20s:

1 - Murali Vijay: 127 vs RR in 2010

2 - Shane Watson: 117* vs SRH in 2018

3 - Michael Hussey: 116* vs KXIP in 2008

4 - Sanju Samson: 115* vs DC in 2026

5 - Murali Vijay: 113 vs DD in 2012