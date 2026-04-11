Is MS Dhoni playing today's IPL match for CSK against DC at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni has been on the sidelines since the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, missing out on all of the matches for the Chennai Super Kings due to a calf issue he picked up in the lead-up to the tournament. CSK had confirmed that Dhoni is likely to sit out for the first two weeks.

Dhoni was not part of his team for the clash against the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he is still not fully fit. While Dewald Brevis made his much-awaited return from a side strain, Dhoni is still not fully fit to take the field.

Ruturaj Gaikwad speaks on Dhoni

Meanwhile, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared an update on Dhoni. Broadcaster and former cricketer Ravi Shastri asked Gaikwad about Dhoni's whereabouts. "For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground," Gaikwad said of Dhoni at the toss.

Meanwhile, Brevis is in as the Super Kings made two changes to their team, with Gurjapneet Singh also in. "When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential. It’s great to have Brevis back; he’s excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well. We’ve also brought in Gurjapneet Singh, who has been bowling well recently, in place of Matt Henry," Gaikwad said.

DC opt to bowl first

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and confirmed that his team will be bowling first. "We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament, and the dressing room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussion has been around focusing on what we can control. Once we reach a certain point, there’s no need to overthink things," Axar said at the toss.

"So that’s been the mindset, control what’s in our hands. The mood is good. If you look at the balance of our side, we have almost all bases covered. Obviously, based on the options we had, I think we’ve picked a very good combination. Compared to last year, the team looks more balanced, and hopefully, we will perform well today.

"As for the surface, it has been a good batting wicket this season. Over the last couple of years in Chennai, it has played well. It’s a red soil pitch, so there should be good bounce. Our aim will be to restrict them to as low a total as possible and then chase it down. There are two changes. Nabi comes in for Vipraj, and Ashutosh Sharma replaces Nitish Rana," he added.