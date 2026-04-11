Chennai Super Kings end losing streak to register maiden IPL 2026 win, beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings finally opened their account in the Indian Premier League 2026 after defeating Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11. After suffering three consecutive losses to start the IPL 2026, CSK have finally got a win in their fourth outing, ending a long wait for a win at home too. This was the Super Kings' first win at home after suffering six straight losses, five in the previous season and one this time. Defending 212, the Super Kings bowled the Capitals out for 189 to register a 23-run win at Chepauk.

The win was brilliantly set up by Sanju Samson, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj. Samson was the star with the bat as he scored a masterful hundred at Chepauk. In his fourth outing for CSK, Samson scored an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, laced with 15 fours and four sixes. Along with Samson, Ayush Mhatre and Shivam Dube also put up strong contributions. Mhatre joined hands with Samson after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's laborious 18-ball 15. Mhatre scored 59 off 36 balls as he partnered with Samson for 113 runs for the second wicket.

Mhatre was called back by CSK in the 18th over as he was retired out to bring in hard-hitter Shivam Dube over Dewald Brevis. Dube did not disappoint as he made 20 from 10 balls to power CSK to 212/2.

Khaleel, Kamboj, Gurjapneet peg DC back after strong start

DC had made a strong start to their chase of 212. Akeal Hosein bowled a couple of no-balls in the first over. The second over went for 16 runs, and DC quickly went past 50 in the fourth over itself. But Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh brought CSK back into the game. Khaleel drew the first blood when he removed KL Rahul for 18 before Kamboj struck and got Pathum Nissanka. Debutant Gurjapneet struck on his first ball as he removed DC skipper Axar Patel after a brilliant take from Sarfaraz Khan at backward point. Overton joined the party when he got Sameer Rizvi in the eighth over.

Stubbs keeps DC's hopes alive before Overton, Kamboj win for CSK

Overton and Kamboj were the stars with the ball. Tristan Stubbs had kept DC alive in the contest with his half-century. He and David Miller scored 45 for the fifth wicket before Overton cleaned up Miller. Stubbs was there, and CSK felt a bit of pressure. He scored 60 from 38 balls but was dismissed by Overton in the 19th over. This ended DC's hopes, who were bowled out for 189 in the end.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson shatters MS Dhoni's all-time historical record, becomes first centurion of IPL 2026