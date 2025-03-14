Sanju Samson 'looking forward' working with coach Rahul Dravid in IPL 2025 Sanju Samson has been leading the Rajasthan Royals since 2021. He is now set to work with former Royals skipper and team director Rahul Dravid, who is returning to the franchise as head coach. Samson spoke about the upcoming association for IPL 2025.

Rahul Dravid's return to the Rajasthan Royals as head coach has made captain Sanju Samson eager to learn from the stalwart in the new association.

Dravid was the Royals' skipper in 2012 and 2013 before being the director and mentor of the 2008 champions in 2014-15. He is now in the coaching role after being at the helm of the Indian team and leading them to the 2024 T20 World Cup win.

Dravid spotted Samson during the youngster's early days. "It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials," Samson told JioHotstar.

He reflected on how far the journey has come. "He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal.

"Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back."

Having played under him, Samson now looks forward to learn from the stalwart. "I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting," he said.

The Royals skipper highlighted how he takes inspiration from Dravid on and off the field. "As a captain, I see how he led from the front - not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain.

"I observed how he treated young players in the dressing room, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach," he said.

The Royals will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. They were eliminated in the Eliminator by Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year.