SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play? The 2024 runners-up, South Africa will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Canada on February 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Proteas arrive to the ground following a defeat to India in the warm-up clash, while Canada have suffered a series of defeats in recent times.

Ahmedabad :

South Africa will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Aiden Markram-led side recently featured in a warm-up clash against India in Navi Mumbai, where the bowlers had a very rough night. They failed to execute their plans in the middle and that is one area that the team management needs to address, as the conditions won’t favour them much.

Playing against a relatively weaker opponent, the Proteas can afford to try a few things out in the middle, including the option to bat first. It can help them understand and get acclimatised with the conditions, as there might be times in the future when they would be put to bat first. The 2024 runners-up have a point to prove this time around and they would hope to begin the campaign with a win under their belt.

They have multiple quality players in the ranks, such as Quinton de Kock, Markram, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, while the likes of Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen and Kwena Mapahaka will instil the much-needed rawness.

Canada, on the other hand, are coming to the tournament following a series of defeats. The Dilpreet Bajwa-led side has struggled heavily in international cricket as of late and that’s a massive concern. They even suffered a 10-run defeat to Italy in the warm-up game, which isn’t a good sign, given that this is Azurri’s first-ever ICC tournament.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

Bowling first will be the wise thing to do as the dew is likely to play a major role in the second innings of the game. Overall, batters are expected to enjoy their time in the middle as a high-scoring game is anticipated. Anything over 200 runs could be a good total on the board.

