Cheteshwar Pujara lauds Mohammed Siraj's performance after India drift past USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took centre stage and lauded the recent performance of star India pacer Mohammed Siraj after his three wickets against the USA helped the Men in Blue register a brilliant win.

New Delhi:

Team India put forth a brilliant performance against the USA in game 3 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite looking shaky with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav’s knock and the defending champions’ bowling prowess helped them register a win against the USA, who put up quite the fight.

With the win secured, many eyes were set upon star pacer Mohammed Siraj. It is worth noting that Siraj came into the side as a replacement for Harshit Rana after he was ruled out due to a knee injury. Bowling four overs against the USA, Siraj took three wickets and conceded 29 runs in the process.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara came forward and heaped praise on Siraj. He talked about how hard it is to come into the side midway and perform.

"He comes with a lot of energy. When he is on the field, he is never lacking in energy, no matter which format he plays. The way he was bowling, it never seemed like he hadn't been playing the T20 format for some time. He remains ready. Whenever he gets a chance, he is ready to bowl and gives his full effort for the team," Pujara told Star Sports.

"He also keeps the dressing room environment excellent. He has a crucial role in the Indian team. It's not easy for any player when you get a call suddenly, and you have to play a match after two days. Despite that, the way he performed yesterday, going forward as well, there will be great expectations from him in this World Cup," Pujara added.

India take on Namibia next

Speaking of the Indian team’s upcoming fixtures, the Men in Blue, after their win against the USA, will be taking on Namibia next. The two sides are slated to lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. With a win behind them, India will hope to make it two in two.

