Yet to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026, Italy begin T20 WC journey vs Scotand; know full squad, key players

Football powerhouse Italy are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Azzuris failed to earn a direct qualification after a 4-1 defeat to Norway and that has once again landed them in unknown territories. For decades, they have been a dominant force, winning the World Cup four times, most recently in 2006 but since then, absolutely nothing has gone in their favour.

The European giants were knocked out of the group stage in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the competition, held in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. They failed to qualify at all in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the competition. In this time frame, Italy, out of the blue, emerged as one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup.

They signed quality cricketers of Italian heritage, including the likes of Joe Burns and most recently, JJ Smuts. They defeated the likes of Scotland and Jersey, among others. Now, they are set to begin their much-anticipated campaign against Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Italy cricket team - all you need to know

Notably, Italy has sparked rare levels of attention back home. Media coverage has expanded rapidly and live television broadcasts are expected to follow, underlining how significant this tournament is for a side unaccustomed to such a spotlight. The novelty of the occasion, combined with the makeup of their squad, has made Italy one of the more intriguing teams to watch.

The team blends experience with variety. Former South Africa international Smuts adds pedigree and power, while Ben Manenti arrives after an impressive Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Sixers, where his economy rate dipped below six. His brother Harry offers a more aggressive edge. At the top, brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca bring chemistry built over years of playing together, giving Italy a stable opening combination. Thomas Draca looms as a potential X-factor. Holding it all together is 42-year-old captain Wayne Madsen, whose long career across different cricketing environments provides calm and leadership.

The sense of occasion, however, is no longer the focus. On the eve of the match, Madsen made it clear that Italy are ready to move past the build-up and concentrate fully on the contest ahead. Standing in their way are Scotland, a side Italy have beaten before during the European Qualifier.

Italy Squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade (wk), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh

