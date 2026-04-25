RR vs SRH Pitch Report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

New Delhi:

The 36th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 25. It is worth noting that this will be the first game of the season that will be played at the venue.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals currently occupy third place in the standings. With seven matches played, the side has won five games and has just lost two. Having returned to winning ways in their last game, Royals will seek redemption from Hyderabad for their last game that resulted in a loss.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad sits in fourth place in the standings. With seven matches played, the side has won four and has lost the remaining three. They will hope for more of the same from their last game against Royals.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is quite balanced. Offering something for both the batters and the bowlers, a good clash could be on the cards for the fans in Jaipur. Opting to bat first after winning the game could prove to be a wise decision on such a surface.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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