Bangladesh women's Nahida Akter, Sarmin Sultana handed demerit points amid Sri Lanka series

New Delhi:

In a major development for Bangladesh women, the side’s star players Nahida Akter and Sarmin Sultana were found in breach of the ICC’s (International Cricket Council) Code of Conduct. The two players have been fined 10% of their match fees for separate Level 1 breaches during the second ODI of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka women.

Since it was the first offence of the two players in the last 24 months, they have been handed one demerit point each. It is worth noting that Akter was penalised after she gave Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu an animated send-off after dismissing the visitors’ captain in the 17th over.

On the other hand, Sarmin was penalised after she showed dissent when she was dismissed through LBW in the 16th over of Bangladesh’s run chase. It is worth noting that the charges on the two players were laid on by on-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Rokeya Sultana, third umpire Dolly Rani Sarkar and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy.The two players have also accepted their mistake in the matter and hence have avoided formal hearings over the same.

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Sri Lanka clinch ODI series with stellar victory

Speaking of the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka women, the two sides have played two ODIs each so far, where they have both won one game each. They lock horns in the third ODI of the series at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, on April 25.

The clash began with Bangladesh coming in to bat first and posting a total of 213 runs in the first innings of the game. Chasing down the target, Sri Lanka made quick work of Bangladesh, defeating the side by seven wickets and clinching the ODI series in comfortable fashion.

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