Krunal Pandya aims to play for India again after consistent performances for RCB in IPL 2026

Bengaluru:

Krunal Pandya has produced consistent performances so far for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. Against Gujarat Titans, he struggled with the ball in his final two overs, but got the job done with the bat, playing a cameo of unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls, as RCB won the match by five wickets. After the match, the all-rounder was called to speak to the commentators and he used the occasion to reflect on a much larger ambition, which is to make a return to international cricket.

“There’s nothing bigger than playing in the blue jersey once again. My goal has always been to play for India. But again, what do I have in my control? Consistent performances and how I win games for my team, that’s what I try to focus on. I’ve always enjoyed pressure situations. I’ve learned a lot from my life in cricket, because you only have one brain and you use the same brain in life and in sports. So, I’ve always focused on how I can get better as a person, and that is the reason I’m able to play cricket this way,” Pandya said on JioHotstar’s Match Centre Live.

Pandya reflects on adding variation to his bowling

Last year, Pandya teased several of his variations in the IPL. However, in 2026, they are in full motion, as the spinner hasn’t been shy to bowl a bouncer more often than not. His sidearm has also been highly effective. Reflecting on his variations, Pandya noted that if the batters can change their stance and hit anywhere, bowlers should evolve as well and for the same reason, he plans to stay one step ahead.

“Every year batting is evolving at such a pace that you genuinely feel, while standing on your mark, 'Where will you bowl?' Because you feel like the batter can hit you anywhere. So that innovation came from a place of 'How can I be one step ahead?’ It’s not that I didn’t do it before. Why should fast bowlers have all the fun, right? I think spinners should too,” Pandya said.

“Whatever is happening, it’s good, and people are trying to copy it. So, it’s good to set a trend. I felt that last year was very good for me, so coming into this season, I was thinking about what else I can add to my bowling. A lot of credit goes to our spin-bowling coach, Malolan, who has left me free. He has backed me a lot and gave me confidence. So, that also makes a difference,” he added.

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