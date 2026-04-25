DC vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi play?

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals will host Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 25. The hosts have had a topsy-turvy season so far, winning and losing three each. They are currently sixth on the points table and are looking for some consistency, especially after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

In the meantime, Delhi have been bolstered by the addition of Mitchell Starc, who joined the camp on the matchday. However, he is unlikely to feature in the clash against Punjab Kings. The Australia seamer is reported to play his first game against Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

Delhi have also signed Rehan Ahmed this week. The England international replaced his national teammate Ben Duckett in the squad, who pulled out of the competition to focus on red-ball cricket. Now, Rehan is someone who can bat anywhere in the order and can be used as a handy spin option, particularly when Vipraj Nigam and Axar are struggling in the middle.

Punjab, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten side so far in the competition. Their batters, particularly Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer, have been a force to reckon with. Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal have been effective and could prove threatening against DC batters, who have struggled for consistency.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium typically assists the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue and another such contest is on the cards. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal on the surface. Batting under lights will be much easier. However, the weather will take a toll on the team bowling first as the temperature is expected to rise to 42 degrees in Delhi during day time. Team batting first must capitalise on that and post 220 runs at least on the board to give them a chance in the second innings.

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