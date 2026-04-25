Mitchell Starc joins Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2026, unlikely to play vs Punjab Kings

New Delhi:

Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has finally joined the Delhi Capitals camp for the IPL 2026 season. The southpaw was reportedly dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, which ruled him out of the first half of the cash-rich league. He was training in Australia under CA, as Delhi management repeatedly confirmed that they were unsure of when the pacer could join the camp.

On April 25, he finally landed in India and checked into the team hotel. Delhi shared a video montage of the same on their social media.

Now, even though Starc has joined the camp, he is unlikely to feature in DC’s high-voltage clash against Punjab Kings later in the day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As per reports, the pacer will also be unavailable for the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 27. He is expected to be available for selection on May 1 against Rajasthan Royals.

Starc joined the camp a week early to get accustomed to the conditions. He is expected to train with his teammates in the meantime, similar to Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins. The Australia captain had joined the SRH camp a week before, that is, on April 18 and is expected to play his first game against Rajasthan tonight.

Delhi sixth on points table

Having won and lost three matches each, Delhi are currently sixth on the points table. They have struggled with consistency this season, which needs to improve as the tournament heads towards its business end. Senior batter KL Rahul finally showed glimpses of his class in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and needs to keep up with the momentum in the next two home games.

The focus will also be on captain Axar Patel, who hasn’t delivered well in the ongoing season. Lungi Ngidi, one of DC’s star performers this season, will also have to keep up his performance, especially after the arrival of Starc, who is expected to be their first-choice pacer. Unless the team management drops either Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs or David Miller.

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