Sreesanth blocks Harbhajan Singh on Instagram after latter made advertisement on infamous slapgate saga

New Delhi:

Nearly two decades after the infamous slapgate incident, Sreesanth has publicly criticised Harbhajan Singh over a recent advertisement that referenced their past altercation. The former fast bowler suggested that while time had eased tensions, the decision to turn that episode into commercial content altered his stance completely.

The flashpoint traces back to 2008, during IPL’s inaugural season, when a post-match confrontation between the two players became a defining controversy. Images of Sreesanth, visibly distressed after the altercation, spread widely and disciplinary action followed, including a suspension for Harbhajan for the remainder of the tournament.

In his recent remarks, Sreesanth indicated that what disturbed him most was not the original incident, but what he described as its monetisation. He alleged that the advertisement generated substantial earnings and claimed he was asked to help promote it on social media, a request he refused.

"I have never spoken about Bhajji in any interview. This is going to be the first time," Sreesanth told Mathrubhumi, a Malayalam news outlet.

"Until recently, there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to put a story on it. I told him, ‘I'll forgive but I'll never forget’. If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them, but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example for that. There is no doubt about that,” he added.

I have no relationship with Harbhajan: Sreesanth

Sreesanth also spoke about the current state of their relationship, making it clear that any previous sense of reconciliation no longer exists. He suggested that public gestures of camaraderie did not reflect his personal experience.

"I have no relationship with that person. I used to call him a brother. But in that last 1 or 2 months, he did that ad and now I have blocked him on Instagram,” Sreesanth said.

“My parents have taught me to forgive but never forget. I don't have any complaints against him, nor do I need him. May God bless him and his family. In many interviews, even with Ashwin, he talked about my daughter. People will think oh what a great person he is. He might be a great person. But for me from my time playing for India to now, in my opinion, it's all an act. That act is something Sreesanth doesn't accept,” the 43-year-old added.

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