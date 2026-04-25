Shubman Gill highlights factors, including dropped catch of Virat Kohli, behind Gujarat's defeat to RCB

Bengaluru:

Defending 206 runs against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat Titans had an early opening when Virat Kohli offered a chance in the very first over. The opportunity went down as Washington Sundar dropped a dolly and the reprieve proved costly. The star batter settled quickly and went on to anchor the chase with an aggressive 81 from 44 deliveries, steering Bengaluru comfortably toward the target with more than an over to spare.

After the game, GT captain Gill pointed to that moment as significant, though not decisive on its own, emphasising the team’s inability to respond effectively in the overs that followed. He acknowledged that Gujarat created chances but lacked consistency with the ball, particularly in the middle phase of the innings, where the hosts seized control.

“I mean, when a batsman gets dropped on nought, it's always tough on the fielder, but I think it's important how you come back in the game and with the ball, I think we had our moments, but I don't think we were able to consistently hit the length ball, which was at times difficult to hit on this wicket. And, you know, some balls here and there and I think they batted brilliantly in the middle overs," Shubman said in the post-match presentation.

Sai Sudharsan's knock couldn’t rescue GT

Earlier, Gujarat’s innings had been built around a commanding century from Sai Sudharsan, whose effort carried the side past the 200 mark. Yet, the closing stretch failed to deliver the acceleration expected on a batting-friendly surface, leaving runs untapped at a critical juncture.

“Yeah, definitely. I think from 16 till 19, those three overs we couldn't get any boundaries and we didn't get as many runs as we would have liked. I think those three overs were very crucial for us," he added.

Gill also highlighted Sudharsan’s mindset heading into the match after a pair of disappointing outings, noting the batter’s determination to make amends. "He was quite upset with how he got out in the last two games and I hope he gives more strikes to me in the powerplay in the next game," he added.

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