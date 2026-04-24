Former New Zealand cricketer handed two-year suspension after second cocaine test

New Delhi:

Former New Zealand international Doug Bracewell has been barred from county cricket for two years following a positive test for cocaine during a domestic fixture in England. It was his second anti-doping violation that led to a significant suspension.

The incident traces back to a County Championship Division One match held in Chelmsford on September 25, where Essex County Cricket Club faced Somerset County Cricket Club. A sample taken during that game was later analysed at a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency in London. The results confirmed the presence of cocaine along with its metabolite, benzoylecgonine, both prohibited substances under anti-doping regulations during competition.

Bracewell did not possess a Therapeutic Use Exemption and subsequently acknowledged consuming cocaine the night before the match and into the early hours of the day it began. This admission established a breach under Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the anti-doping code enforced by the England Cricket Board, covering both the presence and use of a banned substance.

Authorities overseeing the case concluded that the drug use was not linked to any attempt at enhancing sporting performance. As a result, the sanction aligns with provisions applicable to substances categorised as drugs of abuse. Bracewell accepted the punishment, meaning the matter was settled without the need for a formal hearing.

The suspension will be active until November 2027

The suspension has been applied retrospectively, beginning from November 24, the date when his provisional ban came into effect. It will remain active until November 23, 2027. In addition, all results recorded by Bracewell between the date of testing and the start of his provisional suspension have been nullified. No penalties have been directed toward Essex.

Meanwhile, Bracewell has represented New Zealand in 69 international matches between 2011 and 2023. He had stepped away from professional cricket in December. Despite his retirement, the ruling ensures he remains ineligible to participate in any cricketing activities governed by the ECB or organisations operating under WADA regulations for the duration of the ban.

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