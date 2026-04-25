KL Rahul equals Chris Gayle in elite list, stuns with exuberant century against Punjab Kings

New Delhi:

The 35th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25. The clash began Delhi Capitals coming in to bat first, and the side put forth an excellent performance with the bat.

The star of the show was the side’s ace batter, KL Rahul. Scoring a brilliant century, Rahul went on to equal Chris Gayle in the list of players with the most centuries in IPL history. It is worth noting that Gayle and Rahul both now have six IPL centuries to their names.

It is worth noting that KL Rahul was batting on a score of 12 runs when Shashank Singh dropped his catch, which was relatively easy. That one mistake by Punjab Kings seems to have cost them dearly. Notably, in his century, Rahul also became the wicket-keeper batter with the joint-most centuries in the IPL, equalling the record of Quinton de Kock.

Nitish Rana poses problems for Kings as well

From the other end, Nitish Rana has been exceptional for Delhi Capitals as well. Matching Rahul’s run rate, Rana has been brilliant with the bat, having scored 72 runs in 36 deliveries by the 16th over, well on his way to a potential century.

The two stars had propelled Delhi Capitals to a score of 213 runs by the 16th over, putting Punjab Kings in a state of bother right from the first innings of the game itself. Despite having significant star power in their batting lineup, it could be interesting to see how Punjab Kings chase down the seemingly huge target that Delhi Capitals have in line for them.

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