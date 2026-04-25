KL Rahul scripts history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's all-time record by an Indian in IPL against PBKS

New Delhi:

KL Rahul scripted history in the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals openers decimated the Punjab Kings bowlers, smacking unbeaten 152 runs in the middle, setting the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma held the record previously, having smacked 141 runs against Punjab Kings in 2025. Overall, he stands third on the list, behind Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Highest individual score in IPL:

Player Runs Chris Gayle 175* Brendon McCullum 158* KL Rahul 152* Abhishek Sharma 141

A year later, Rahul surpassed the feat with a commanding knock against Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the day didn’t start quite well for the keeper-batter. In the third over of the match, Rahul attempted to play a pull, which went straight to Shashank Singh, who was stationed at the deep square leg. However, the Punjab all-rounder dropped the chance, giving Rahul a lifeline.

He capitalised on that and played a phenomenal knock in the middle. He didn’t allow Punjab any more chances and completed 150 runs in 66 balls. Nitish Rana played the perfect role of a second fiddle, who made 91 runs off 44 balls.

Delhi post 264 on board in first innings

Delhi Capitals ended up posting 264 runs on the board in the first innings. It is the seventh-highest score by a team in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rahul and Rana stitched a 220-run partnership, which is the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history. Meanwhile, Rahul has also surpassed MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the list of most runs in IPL The Delhi batter now has 5579 runs to his name in the cash-rich tournament.

Meanwhile, after the game, Rahul reflected on his knock, stating that the wicket was slightly on the slower side but he was determined to play a fearless brand of cricket.

“The wicket was on the on the slower side, but I think both of us were seeing the ball really well, so we just continued batting and continued putting pressure on the bowlers. I mean only towards the end was I premeditating. Early on, I think for the first 70-80 runs, I wasn't really premeditating. I was just in a mindset to hit boundaries and put pressure on the bowlers. My strength is always to play proper cricket shots and I was trying to back that and try and believe that that's good enough to get my team past 250 and I continued to do that,” Rahul said.

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