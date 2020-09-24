Indian T20 League
IPL 2020: Fans on Twitter enjoy the exemplary Rohit Sharma show in Mumbai Indians win over KKR

While the social media was full of praise of MI skipper's knock, KKR’s Patt Cummins hitting Jasprit Bumrah for 4 sixes took many by surprise.

New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 0:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (left) hits a boundary as KKR skipper and keeper Dinesh Karthik looks on in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

As Rohit Sharma went about his batting in his customary flawless fashion to finally arrive among runs in the Indian Premier League 2020 against Kolkata Knighr Riders, the 54-ball 80 runs innings was bound to set the Twitter on fire as cricket fans enjoyed the class he produced in the huge 49-run win.

Known for his lazy elegance and quick reading of the game, Rohit left fans in awe of his classic knock that was marred with six maximums and three boundaries as #RohitSharma trended on the social media platform.

One of the fans was quick to compare that in order to understand the importance of Rohit’s innings, it should be compared with the performances of batsmen from the other team. In case you are not aware, the top score of KKR stood at 33 by bowling all-rounder Pat Cummins as KKR put 146/9 on board while chasing 196.

The performance by Rohit was bound to win him the man of the match award while a fan wasted no time in informing that this was Hitman’s 18th MoM award in the T20 carnival.

One of the fans also made a witty remark that unlike Chennai Super Kings’s captain MS Dhoni, who waited long to come in to bat in Rajasthan Royal’s, Rohit Sharma likes to lead from the front.

While KKR had not many positives to take from the match, their fans certainly enjoy Patt Cummins hitting death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah for four sixes in an over.

Some fans also called for KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to make Eoin Morgan the captain instead of Dinesh Karthik.

 

 

