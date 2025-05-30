Rohit Sharma achieves two massive feats with quickfire start against Gujarat Titans Ace Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma propelled his side to an exceptional start against Gujarat Titans in the eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Putting in a brilliant show, Rohit went on to achieve two massive milestones.

The Eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians locking horns with Gujarat Titans. Both sides faced off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 30, and the clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side got off to an emphatic start in the game as Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma propelled the five-time champions to a brilliant start. Where Bairstow departed after scoring 47 runs in 22 deliveries, Rohit continued his onslaught and went on to achieve two massive feats.

It is interesting to note that Rohit Sharma, in the early stages of the game, became the first Indian batter in IPL history to complete 300 sixes. He was just one six shy of achieving the milestone. Furthermore, the ace batter completed 7000 runs in the IPL as well. Before the clash against Gujarat Titans, his tally sat at 6,992 runs, and with a brilliant knock against Gujarat, Rohit went on to achieve the major milestone.