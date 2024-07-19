Rocky Flintoff becomes youngest U19 centurion for England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rocky Flintoff.

Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky scripted history at Cheltenham on Thursday, July 18, to become the youngest player to score a century for the England U19s.

Rocky, 16 years and 103 days, struck nine fours and two sixes during the course of his 106-run knock off 181 balls and helped England gain a first-innings lead of 324 runs over Sri Lanka in the second unofficial Test.

Rocky stitched a 78-run stand alongside Jack Carney and helped England post 477 runs in their first innings.

Other than Rocky, Jaydn Denly, nephew of former England Test cricketer Joe Denly played a brilliant 91-run knock before he was trapped in front of his stumps by Praveen Maneesha and missed out on his century.

Notably, Jaydn represented England at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

The English skipper Hamza Shaikh was the second English player to post a century in the game. Leading from the front, Hamza scored 107 off 211 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Earlier in the game, the England U19 skipper won the toss and chose to field first - a decision justified by his bowlers and Naavya Sharma, in particular.

The right-arm speedster broke the back of Sri Lanka's batting order and bagged a five-for while conceding just 44 runs in his 12 overs.

Harry Moore and Charlie Barnard bagged two wickets each as Sri Lanka's batting order fell like a house of cards and folded for 153 runs.

Sri Lanka needed to script a strong fightback in the second innings to stand a chance of making a comeback in the contest. However, England's disciplined bowling attack has foiled their plans.

Sri Lanka are 246 for the loss of seven wickets in their second innings and need 78 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.