Rishabh Pant slams unbeaten century in India's intra-squad game; Ishant Sharma leads bowling chart

India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shined in the intra-squad match being played at Southampton, scoring a quickfire century. Pant, who cemented his place in the Test side with consistent performances during the Australia tour and the home series against England, is expected to be in the XI for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

Pant slammed an unbeaten 121 off just 94 deliveries, while young opener Shubman Gill also impressed with a steady 85-run innings off 135 balls.

Among bowlers, Ishant Sharma was the top wicket-taker with figures of 3/36.

Earlier today, the official account of BCCI also shared a highlights reel of Day 1 of the intra-squad match.

The final of the inaugural WTC will take place between June 18-22 in Southampton. Following the match, the Test squad will remain in England to prepare for the five-match series against England, which commences on August 4.

Meanwhile, a different Indian squad will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation between July 13-25. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side on the tour, while experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.