Rishabh Pant seeks fans suggestions on location for new house

Image Source : AP File photo of Rishabh Pant.

India's star from the Australia series, Rishabh Pant found a unique way to engage with fans on Twitter as he asked for their suggestions on locations where he could buy a new house.

“Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao (Ever since I came back home from Australia, my parents are telling me to get a new house. Will Gurgaon be alright? If there are any other options, please suggest),” Pant asked on Twitter.

Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 28, 2021

Interestingly, team India skipper Virat Kohli also owns a residence in Gurgaon but Pant's fans suggested him to shift to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Naya Raipur, Noida, Kanpur, Muzaffarpur and others instead.

Pant, along with R Ashwin, was on Wednesday nominated for the newly-introduced player of the month awards by the International Cricket Council.

Besides Ashwin and Pant, two other Indians -- Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan -- are also in the fray. All of them played a stellar role in India's recent historic Test series win against Australia.