Rishabh Pant scripts history for India in WTC with fractured toe Rishahbh Pant injured his toe on Day 1 of the Manchester Test against England. He was carried off on a medical cart, but despite so, Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 and scripted history for India in the World Test Championship.

MANCHESTER:

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England. He hurt his right foot the previous day and had to be carried out in a medical cart. There were concerns of him being ruled out of the series, but the 27-year-old showed tremendous courage and walked out after Shardul Thakur departed for 41 runs.

Meanwhile, Pant needed 40 runs to break Rohit Sharma’s record for most runs for India in the World Test Championship WTC). On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, he scored 37 runs before walking off due to injury. On Day 2, he completed three more runs that were needed and broke the record.

Jagadeeshan to replace Pant in fifth Test

BCCI has already confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for India in the fifth Test. Pant, on the other hand, is very likely to be out to be out action for a few weeks and will be unavailable for the fifth Test at the Oval. Looking at the development, the BCCI selectors reportedly reached out to Ishan Kishan. However, the keeper-batter recently had an accident and is unfit to return to action at the moment.

Later, the selectors reached out to Narayan Jagadeeshan, and as things stand, he is very likely to earn his maiden Test call-up for the fifth Test.

Pant, on the other hand, completed his half-century in the middle. Despite the injury, Pant showed tremendous grit and even when the ball hit his leg again, the cricketer didn’t give up and kept on batting. Wickets fell on the other end, as Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj departed for 27 and 0 and the pressure fell on Pant but he seemed unfazed.

He eventually departed for 54 runs. He failed to decipher Jofra Archer’s absolute peacher as the off stump went for a toss.