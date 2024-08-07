Rishabh Pant returns, one debutant among 3 changes? Predicting India's likely XI for 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Team India will be disappointed with their batting show in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka so far as it has nearly cost them both the matches. India can't win the series but the Men in Blue have a chance to level it and might undergo a couple of changes to achieve that goal.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2024 9:07 IST
India are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI
Team India will be up against Sri Lanka for one final time on the ongoing white-ball tour. India had a great outing in the T20 series winning it 3-0, however, the ODIs have been a struggle so far, especially for the batters and particularly the middle-order, which has been unable to counter Sri Lankan spinners on tough tracks in Colombo. India lost the second ODI after nearly messing up the series opener, which ended up being tied. India can't win the series but would want to level it in the finale on Wednesday, August 7.

Despite thunderous starts from skipper Rohit Sharma in both games, as the ball got softer and older, the Indian middle-order wasn't good enough against the likes of Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay. The top three is set to remain the same as despite the lack of runs from the other two, Indian team management will not disrupt it as Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are likely to be India's top three at the Champions Trophy as well.

Shreyas Iyer too might retain his spot given his ability to play spin well albeit he hasn't been amongst runs as well. However, India might throw in either Riyan Parag or Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Yes, the win would be the aim but looking at other options might not be a bad thing as well since India don't play another ODI for the rest of 2024. Playing both Parag and Pant will mean that KL Rahul might be dropped but India would stay away from making wholesale changes too.

Harshit Rana might make his India debut as he was specifically picked for the No 8 role as he can bat a bit as well and the way how the series has gone for India, he could be crucial and his slower balls can work on these wickets as well. Apart from these couple of changes, India are likely to stay with the rest of the line-up for the series decider.

India's likely playing XI for third ODI against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj/Khaleel Ahmed

