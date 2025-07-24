Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's illustrious record in SENA countries Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for most sixes by a keeper in SENA countries as a visiting batter. The 27-year-old now has 15 half-centuries to his name in SENA countries. He also equalled Virender Sehwag for most sixes for India in Test cricket.

MANCHESTER:

Rishabh Pant’s injury has been the highlight of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester. The keeper-batter suffered an injury on his right toe on Day 1, and following which, he was carried off in a medical cart. That was supposed to be the end of Pant’s tour to England, but the 27-year-old showed immense grit and courage and returned to bat on Day 2.

He is most likely to be ruled out of the fifth Test, but that didn’t stop Pant as he went on to add 17 runs more to his 37 on Day 1 and completed his half-century. With that, the Haridwar-born broke MS Dhoni’s record for most 50+ scores as a designated keeper in SENA countries for a visiting batter. The former India captain had 14 50+ scores to his name in SENA, but Pant broke that in Manchester.

Most 50+ scores as a designated wicket-keeper in Test Cricket at SENA countries as a visiting batter:

Rishabh Pant - 14

MS Dhoni - 13

John Waite - 12

Adam Gilchrist - 11

Denesh Ramdin - 10

Meanwhile, Pant is reported to have suffered a fracture. BCCI, in the meantime, confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for the match, while Pant will bat if required. On the other hand, N Jagadeeshan is set to replace Pant for the fifth Test. The selectors initially reached out to Ishan Kishan, but the Patna-born is dealing with an injury as well.

Pant equals Sehwag in elite list

Pant has now equalled Virender Sehwag for most sixes for India in Test cricket history. Both cricketers now have 90 sixes to their name in the longest format of the game. Pant can surpass that in the next innings, in case he bats, or in the upcoming home season.