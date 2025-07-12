Rishabh Pant breaks all-time record at Lord's Rishabh Pant broke the record for most runs by a keeper-batter in England. New Zealand's Tom Blundell held the record for three years before Pant broke that in the third Test at the iconic Lord's.

London:

Flamboyant India batter Rishabh Pant has set a new record for the most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper in England. He surpassed the previous record of 383 runs set by New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the 2022 tour of England. In the third Test against Ben Stokes' side, Pant notched up this milestone, continuing his strong form in the longest format of the game.

Most runs for a keeper in England:

Keeper-batter Most runs in England Rishabh Pant 408* Tom Blundell 383 Wayne Phillips 350 MS Dhoni 349 Rishabh Pant 349

Pant reached his half-century off 86 balls in the first innings and will be looking to add more runs as India aims to gain the upper hand. This half-century also marks his sixth against England in Test cricket, further solidifying his impressive record.

Notably, Pant suffered a finger injury when England were batting, which ruled him out for the rest of the innings. Dhruv Jurel took over the gloves in his absence. However, Pant seemed unaffected while batting, playing his natural attacking shots, including a daring reverse scoop. Having already forged a 100-run partnership with KL Rahul, Pant's focus will be on building further partnerships and putting India in a dominant position.

KL Rahul, Pant own another major record

KL Rahul and Pant hold the record for the most century partnerships among Indian cricketers in England. They are the only pair to have three century stands in England. Other pairs such as Dravid-Tendulkar, Ganguly-Tendulkar, Kohli-Rahane and many others have two century stands.

Interestingly, this was also Pant’s seventh 50+ score in the last 8 times he has batted in England. He also holds the record for the most 50+ scores by a wicketkeeper in a country away from home. The Haridwar-born is tied with legendary MS Dhoni with eight each. He surpassed John Waite of South Africa for the record.