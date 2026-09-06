'Very important game for us': Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after India thrash Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2026

The Indian team put forth a brilliant performance against Pakistan in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup. Taking on the side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5th, the Indian team bundled out Pakistan for 55 runs in the first innings and comfortably chased down the target.

Pakistan’s batting attack could not stay in the game as the Indian team put forth a brilliant showing with the ball. The Women in Blue won the game by seven wickets and continued their winning streak in the tournament.

After the win, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance in the clash, heaping praise on her players and on how important the clash was for them.

“Very important game for us, and really happy (with) the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I'm really happy (with) the way we performed. [Talk us through the bowling performance] All the bowlers, they were outstanding. They are sticking to their plans and bowling according to their plans and reading the pitch really well. I think that is the key, understanding the pitch and then executing your plans accordingly. [Thoughts on losing three wickets] I think it's part of the game,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on how important it is to stay unbeaten

It is worth noting that India have won all the games that they have played so far. Having won the clash against Thailand, Hong Kong, and now Pakistan, it could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue fare in the knockout stages of the competition.

“It's very important, keeping our standards high. We know what this team brings when we go to the field, and I think I'm really happy (with) the way everybody is coming up and showing up good performances, and now another two games, hopefully we'll keep playing our best cricket,” she added.

It is interesting to note that India will be playing the semi-final of the tournament now. The side’s opponent is yet to be decided, and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play the knockout clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10.

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