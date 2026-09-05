Shafali Verma becomes youngest and fastest cricketer to achieve stunning feat in clash against Pakistan

Dubai:

India opener Shafali Verma reached another landmark in her young international career on Saturday, becoming the fastest and youngest cricketer to score 3,000 runs in Women’s T20Is during India’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Notably, the 22-year-old Indian opener needed seven runs to reach the mark and completed it within the opening two deliveries of India’s chase. She has now reached 3,000 T20I runs in 2,182 balls, surpassing Australia’s Alyssa Healy’s previous record for the fastest to the milestone.

Healy had also been the youngest player to accomplish the feat as well. The former Australia keeper-batter did so at 22 years and 220 days. Shafali has now taken both records after reaching the landmark less than seven years after making her India debut in Women’s T20Is in 2019. Her achievement also places her among an exclusive group of Indian women. Only Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had previously crossed 3,000 runs in the format for India.

India decimate Pakistan in high-voltage clash

The milestone came during a one-sided Group A contest that India dominated from the outset. Pakistan were restricted to 55 before India completed the chase in 8.4 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Shafali contributed almost immediately in the chase, smacking a six on the very first ball of the chase. However, she failed to keep the scoreboard ticking, being dismissed for 12 runs. India eventually finished the pursuit with Harmanpreet Kaur unbeaten on 18 and Deepti Sharma not out on 12.

With the win, India remain unbeaten in the tournament. They thrashed Thailand and Hong Kong, China in the first two games of the tournament and managed to keep up with the momentum against Pakistan.

The Fatima Sana-led side, in the meantime, faces a crucial final group fixture against Hong Kong. Their place in the semi-finals will depend on the outcome of that contest, making it a must-win clash for the team. They struggled heavily against Indian spinners tonight and unless they improve significantly, Pakistan’s campaign can end early.

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