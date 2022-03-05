RIP Shane Warne: A look at Warne's legacy through statistics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Warne of Australia acknowledges the crowd after his final Test on the MCG after day three of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2006 in Melbourne,

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

We take a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.

Bowling Figures

*Test matches played: 145

*Innings: 273

*Wickets: 708

*Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71

*Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128

*Runs conceded: 17995

*Balls bowled: 40705

*Average: 25.41

*Economy: 2.65

*5-wicket haul: 37

*10-wicket haul: 10

ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 191

*Wickets: 293

*Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33

*Runs conceded: 7541

*Balls bowled: 10642

*Average: 25.73

*Economy: 4.25

*5-wicket haul: 1

Batting Figures

*Tests: 145

*Innings: 199

*Runs Scored: 3154

*Highest: 99

*Fifties: 12

*Average: 17.32

*Strike rate: 57.65

ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 107

*Runs scored: 1018

*Highest: 55

*Average: 13.05

*Strike rate: 72.04

*Fifty: 1

*Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992

*Last Test: Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007

*ODI debut: Versus: New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993

*Last ODI: Versus vs Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005

*IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008

*Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011

*Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.

*Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

*Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.