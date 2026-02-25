Rinku Singh set to return to India squad ahead of Zimbabwe clash

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rinku Singh is all set to make his return to the Indian side after he had to rush back home due to a family emergency. It is worth noting that Rinku had to go back home for a family emergency, as his father had been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida.

Interestingly, the Indian team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in their Super 8 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. Ahead of the game, India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, came forward and stated that Rinku might be joining the squad by the evening of February 25.

Notably, there were a lot of questions being asked about who would replace Rinku Singh in India’s squad if he does not feature against Zimbabwe. However, with Sitanshu Kotak’s recent comments, it is very likely that the star batter will be making his return and will feature against the Men in Blue’s upcoming clash against Zimbabwe.

Kotak opened up on India’s form

Furthermore, Sitanshu Kotak also talked about how there are a lot of expectations on the Indian team, considering that the side is hosting the World Cup, and that comes with a load of expectations; the batting coach opined that momentum is needed by the side.

“There will be pressure on team because of World Cup in India. Lot of expectations. We should deal with that in positive manner. But we are good enough to handle that pressure. We just need that momentum,” Kotak said.

It is worth noting that India lost their previous World Cup game against South Africa, and to remain in the tournament, the side will look to register a dominant victory against Zimbabwe.

