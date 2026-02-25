Never before in history! Asian pride at stake in T20 World Cup 2026 as IND, PAK and SL are in hole

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 can be the first-ever T20 World Cup to witness a massive unwanted record of Asian teams. The tournament has gripped the cricket fans around the world as teams are putting their best foot forward to challenge for the coveted trophy, which is currently held by India.

Meanwhile, all is not good for the Asian teams in this World Cup, with Pakistan struggling big time in the Super Eight stage and the likes of India and Sri Lanka being under the pump too. Pakistan are staring at an exit after accumulating just one point from two matches in the Super Eight stage, thanks to a no-result outing with New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, India lose their Super Eight openers

Sri Lanka are under the pump too as they suffered a thrashing against England in their Super Eight opener, failing to chase down 147 in Pallekele. India also suffered their first defeat in the tournament, going down to South Africa by 76 runs.

Such is the nature of this tournament that even one loss can put the teams in danger of elimination, and this can be the case with all three of them. Sri Lanka face New Zealand and Pakistan in their last two matches and still have qualification in their own hands, while the Men in Green are hanging by a thin thread.

India would find themselves a bit unlucky as their qualification to the semifinals depends on South Africa beating West Indies, and even if they can't, India can still make it with four points but they would be dependent on Net run rate, which isn't the case with Sri Lanka if they are on four points.

Would it be first-ever T20 World Cup without Asian representation in semis?

If Sri Lanka can't win their next two games, Pakistan's dwindling hopes vanish, and India fail to make (due to their NRR and dependency issues), it will mark the first time ever that no Asian team will be playing a semifinal of the T20 World Cup. It has never happened before.

India have won the tournament twice, once each in 2007 and 2024 and have made it to the semis in 2014, 2016 and 2022. Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and have reached the last four in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2021 and 2022.

Sri Lanka have clinched the T20 World Cup in 2014 and have made at least the semis in 2009, 2010 and 2012. Bangladesh's best performance in a T20 World Cup has been the Super Eight stage in 2007 and in 2024. Afghanistan have made it to the semis in 2024. But this could be the first edition without an Asian representation in the semifinals. And to remind you, this World Cup is taking place in India and Sri Lanka, with asian conditions on offer for these. How big would it be if no Asian side is in the last four in the tournament that is taking place in Asia?

Asian teams in atleast semifinals in every T20 World Cup:

2007 - India (champions), Pakistan (runners-up)

2009 - Pakistan (champions), Sri Lanka (runners-up)

2010 - Pakistan (semifinalists), Sri Lanka (semifinalists)

2012 - Sri Lanka (runners-up), Pakistan (semifinalists)

2014 - Sri Lanka (winners), India (runners-up)

2016 - India (semifinalists)

2021 - Pakistan (semifinalists)

2022 - Pakistan (runners-up), India (semifinalists)

2024 - India (winners), Afghanistan (semifinalists)

2026 - ? as of now