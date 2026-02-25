First-ever Test in Mackay locked in as Australia to host Bangladesh in two-match series

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Mackay will host its first-ever Test match when Australia takes on Bangladesh in a two-match series later this year. The historic fixture marks a major milestone for the Queensland city, bringing test cricket to a new venue outside the usual Test hubs.

Australia will host Bangladesh for two Test matches in August this year, with the Marra Stadium in Darwin gearing up for the first Test from August 13-17, while the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will host the second game from August 22-26. The Great Barrier Reef Arena has previously hosted three ODIs, three Women ODIs and two Women T20Is and also several 'A' matches. Meanwhile, Darwin makes a return to the Test fold after a gap of 22 years, having hosted two Tests - one in 2003 and the other the next year. The Test series will mark the first series for Bangladesh that they play in Australia after 2003.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg highlighted bringing Test cricket to northern Australia. "We're delighted to bring Test cricket to northern Australia and look forward to a fantastic series against Bangladesh.

"It is no secret the international calendar is now crowded, and we're fortunate to have world-class facilities available in August, ensuring we have another window for Test cricket outside summer," he said.

The upcoming series forms part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and signals the start of a demanding stretch for Australia, who are scheduled to play at least 20 Tests between August 2024 and July 2025. The series is expected to provide a unique opportunity for local fans to witness the intensity of Test cricket up close, while also offering Bangladesh a chance to test their skills on Australian soil. Cricket Australia highlighted that the Mackay Test is part of ongoing efforts to expand the game’s reach and engage fans in regional centers.

Australia v Bangladesh: 2026 Test schedule

First Test: August 13 - 17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22 - 26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay