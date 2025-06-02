Retired from ODIs, why is Glenn Maxwell not playing in IPL 2025? Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from the ODI format today. But why is he not playing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder was signed by the Punjab Kings and also played a few matches for them. However, he is nowhere to be seen now.

New Delhi:

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect. He confirmed the development on Monday (June 2) in a podcast, but surprisingly, he is not featuring in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) either. He was with the Punjab Kings at the start of the season and played a few matches too. However, the 36-year-old is nowhere to be seen with the team now.

The reason for the same is his finger injury, as he got ruled out of the season just before IPL was suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan conflict. Maxwell was signed by the Punjab franchise for Rs 4.2 crore at the mega auction. But the all-rounder didn't have a great season, scoring only 48 runs in six innings at an average of eight and picking up four wickets with the ball.

The cricketer will be missing the dressing room atmosphere as Punjab Kings have qualified for the final for the first time in 11 years. Notably, Glenn Maxwell was the star for Punjab Kings in 2014 when they last reached the final back in 2014. He had amassed 552 runs at a strike rate of 187.75 with four half-centuries to his name. However, since then, he has never had a great IPL season despite being one of the most sought-after players in every auction.

As far as his IPL career is concerned, Maxwell has so far played 141 matches and scored 2819 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 155.14 with 18 fifties to his name. Coming to his ODI career, Maxwell finishes as one of the best for Australia, with 3990 runs in 149 matches at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.7 with four tons and 23 half-centuries.