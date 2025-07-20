Regional rankings set to decide cut for LA28 Olympics men's cricket competition, claims report In a recent report, it was revealed that the regional rankings will be deciding which teams take part in the men's cricket competition at the upcoming LA28 Olympic Games. The USA has earned direct qualification due to being the host.

New Delhi:

Cricket is all set to make its return to the Olympics, with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon, cricket is all set to increase its global appeal after its inclusion in the mega event. However, according to a report by Forbes, only six teams from all over the world will make it to the final T20 matches to compete for the Gold.

It is worth noting that the USA will reportedly earn direct qualification to the event, and would represent the Americas in LA. According to the report, the ICC (International Cricket Council) could use its regional rankings to decide the teams that go ahead. The top-ranked teams in Asia, Oceania, Europe, Americas, and Africa will earn qualification, whereas the final place will be decided by a qualifier.

There had been discussions over finding a window for the qualifier. However, the ICC is reportedly happy with hosting one qualifying tournament.

T20 World Cup to decide women’s Olympic spots

Furthermore, the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup will decide the women’s spots in the mega event set to be held in Los Angeles. It is worth noting that the cricket matches at the event will be held at the Fairgrounds Stadium in the city of Pomona starting from July 12.

Los Angeles’ Mayor Karen Bass recently came forward and talked about how they are working to make sure that the upcoming Olympic games leave a lasting impact on the people.

“When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighbourhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy. We are already delivering that legacy as we announce there have been more than one million enrollments in PlayLA. I want to thank LA28 and the International Olympic Committee for making these programs possible and for their continued work to host the greatest Games yet,” Bass was quoted as saying by News18.

