Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah overshadowing Mohammed Siraj: 'You will look inferior with all-time great' Mohammed Siraj has borne a lot of workload in the fast bowling department and has often taken the baton from Jasprit Bumrah in his absence. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Siraj has been overshadowed by the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, but he is a skilful bowler too.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Mohammed Siraj is a crucial bowler for India; however, his importance has been overshadowed at times by an 'all-time great' Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team. On many occasions, Siraj has been the best bowler for India when Bumrah is not in the Playing XI. He is currently the highest-wicket taker in the ongoing Test series against England with 13 scalps to his name.

Chopra highlighted that Siraj is a skilful bowler, but when someone is playing alongside the likes of Bumrah, that player gets overshadowed a bit. "Not all bowlers might be as skilful as Bumrah, and at times, when you are with Bumrah, you aren't noticed despite being skilful. You will look inferior whenever you are with an all-time great. Then people will dismiss you. It would have seemed like that when people were playing with Sachin paaji and Virat," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"That does not mean the guy is not good. He is skilful. Sometimes a bowler like Siraj is dependent on others. If you look at Bumrah, he gets a lot of dismissals bowled. Siraj's best wicket-taking method is caught by others. If he doesn't get that help, like Jamie Smith's catch was dropped, the poor guy keeps bowling, but is unable to pick up those many wickets," he added.

Chopra highlighted the work Siraj has been doing by having bowled a marathon number of overs. "If you see Siraj's workload over the last two years (since January 1, 2023), you will have to sit back and admire and appreciate. If you talk about the fast bowlers across the world, he is in the third spot in terms of the number of overs bowled. Pat Cummins (871.3 overs), Mitchell Starc (856.2 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (792.5 overs) are there in that," Chopra said.

"When we look at it from the Indian point of view, no one has bowled more overs than him. In fact, if we see overall for India, he is in the second spot, only behind Jaddu. Jaddu (990 overs) has bowled nearly 1000 overs, and he has also bowled close to 800. He bowls a lot of overs," he added.