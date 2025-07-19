Why Super Over didn't happen after tie in WI-C vs SA-C WCL 2025 clash? Explained The clash between West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions went into a bowl-out after the teams were tied on 80 after the end of the two innings. The match went down to the wire as both teams gave their all in the rain-hit 11-over per side clash.

New Delhi:

The West Indies vs South Africa clash in the World Championship of Legends 2025 went down to the wire as the two teams played a thrilling encounter at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday, July 19. The clash went into a bowl-out and not a Super Over after it ended in a tie.

With rain pouring down heavily in Birmingham, the start of play was delayed by hours, and the game was shortened to 11 overs per side. The Windies had made 79 batting first in their 11 overs with Lendl Simmons scoring 28 while Chadwick Walton made 27. Aaron Phangiso was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name from two overs for 12 runs.

Batting second, the Proteas were in major trouble after losing Richard Levi and captain AB de Villiers in the first 13 balls, with the score of just 8. Sheldon Cottrell had picked both the wickets and unleashed his famous celebrations. However, Proteas bounced back strongly with Sarel Erwee and JP Duminy having hit fiery knocks. They took South Africa close to a win; however, with two needed from the last three balls, the Proteas managed to secure a tie and could not cross the line.

However, as the match went into a tie, there was no Super Over and instead the old bowl out took place, which sent the fans into a nostalgia.

Why Super Over didn't take place, and why did a bowl out happen in the match?

A bowl-out took place instead of a Super Over as the organisers had decided to bring back the nostalgic moments of the early T20 cricket, when matches were used to get decided by a bowl-out in case of ties.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, WCL owner Harshit Tomar had said the same. "2007, India vs Pakistan bowl-out is still one of my favourite memories, hence we want to revive it and keep it very original," Tomar said as quoted by ANI.

"Moreover, we all know Mandira Ji is one of the most renowned and loved television hosts, and we welcome her on board," Tomar added.

Meanwhile, there was confusion around the target of the match. West Indies had made 79 batting first. The Proteas had finished on 80; however, commentator Aakash Chopra had said on air during the second innings that one run was added to the West Indies tally.