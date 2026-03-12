Advertisement
Parliament Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn protesting over LPG shortage

Parliament LIVE: Kharge outlined the far-reaching fallout from the crisis, with farmers hit hardest by acute fuel and fertiliser deficits crippling agriculture, alongside LPG rationing sparking endless lines at distribution points, delays stretching to 25 days for household refills.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticised the Modi government for its handling of the deepening energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, demanding a comprehensive parliamentary discussion to reveal the truth to the public suffering from shortages. He highlighted the government's alleged incompetence despite foreknowledge of the war, noting failures to secure India's energy supplies amid disruptions like the Strait of Hormuz blockade affecting oil, gas, and LPG imports from key suppliers such as Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Kharge detailed widespread impacts including farmers facing fuel and fertilizer shortages, rationing of LPG cylinders with long queues at agencies, up to 25-day waits for domestic cylinders, and closures of restaurants alongside black marketing; he also pointed to stalled 60,000 tonnes of Basmati exports, disrupted wheat shipments, surging medicine prices from 30% raw material cost hikes, cascading pressures on textiles, aviation fuel, steel, ceramics, glass, FMCG and automobiles, drawing parallels to past denials during demonetization and COVID mismanagement where initial assurances of quick resolutions proved false.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Alka Lamba echoed these concerns outside Parliament, blaming BJP policies for soaring prices, unemployment, and public burdens like cooking gas hikes, while calling for meaningful House discussions, an immediate LPG price rollback, and the resignation of Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over alleged US pressures, including from President Donald Trump, influencing India's oil policy via Epstein files and Adani cases, leading to FIRs against Mahila Congress workers for raising questions. The Opposition staged walkouts in Rajya Sabha and protests in Lok Sabha after dissatisfaction with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Monday statement on prioritizing de-escalation, dialogue, the safety of one crore Indians in the region, energy security, and trade amid the conflict's escalation since late February 2026.

In a parallel fiery Lok Sabha debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the Opposition's resolution for Speaker Om Birla's removal, backed by 118 MPs accusing partisan behaviour, calling it unfortunate after four decades, defending the Speaker's constitutional neutrality and mutual trust in House proceedings while stressing adherence to rules over marketplace chaos. Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi for complaining about speaking opportunities despite frequent foreign absences like Germany trips, low attendance (43-51% vs. national averages of 66-80% across Lok Sabhas), and absurd demands like debating his own press conference, refuting Congress lies on farmer losses from India-US trade deals by blaming their 2013 WTO negotiations. Amid protests and sloganeering, the motion was rejected via voice vote under presiding BJP MP Jagdambika Pal after over 42 speakers, with Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh decrying Shah's unparliamentary language (one word expunged, echoing past incidents), the Prime Minister's House absences on key issues and calls for impartial Speaker conduct to uphold democracy.

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Om Birla returns to chair after no-confidence motion

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla returns to the Chair after the no-confidence motion against him moved by the Opposition was rejected yesterday. He says, "On the two-day discussion which was held, I will also present my view. Lok Sabha is adjourned till noon today."

     

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    LPG issues should be discussed in Parliament: Tharoor

    On reports of LPG shortage, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public... All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will..."

     

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm 

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha on LPG Cyclinder crisis

    Parliament Session: JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha says, "The Prime Minister has already given a statement that just like during COVID, when such a huge crisis affected the entire world and India overcame it by developing vaccines and helping other countries, similarly, even during the ongoing war, the Prime Minister has said that there is no LPG crisis and no petrol crisis. The Government of India is monitoring the situation completely. When the Prime Minister himself has given such a statement, the country should understand that there is no crisis."

     

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi himself appears panicked: Rahul on LPS crisis

    Parliament session: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the reported LPG crisis says, “The Prime Minister says there is no need to panic. But he himself appears panicked for completely different reasons. You saw yesterday that the Prime Minister’s chair inside the House was empty. He is telling the country not to panic while he himself seems worried.”

     

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi joins Congress leaders staging a protest in Parliament premises

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi joined Congress leaders staging a protest in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders.

     

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Resolution for removal of Lok Sabha Speaker negatived in Lok Sabha

    The resolution for removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla negatived in the Lok Sabha. 

     
  • 9:11 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mallikarjun Kharge seeks discussion in Parliament on West Asia crisis

    The Congress demanded a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the West Asia crisis that has led to energy shortage, saying the people of the country deserve to know the truth.

